A threat to our democracy

Any attempt to deny even one American the right to vote should be a clarion call to all who hold that right as the most sacred of rights in our democracy. Removal of that right for some is now being attempted by those who are currently sick with the power they possess.

Those who served and so many who died did not do so to have their graves defecated on in this way. They fought partly to protect the right to vote for all and not so that lesser men could attempt to bend the rules in their party’s favor. As Aaron Tippin has sung “You’ve got to stand for something …”

Biff Bowen

Spangle, Wash.