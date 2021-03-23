Three teens, 22-year-old suspected of severely beating man during attempted robbery

Police suspect two minors, an 18-year-old and a 22-year-old decided to “make some money” through robbery in the spring of 2019 and severely beat a stranger that night. Two years later, police are reviewing new evidence in the case.

Just before 3 a.m. March 18, 2019, a woman near the intersection of Second Avenue and Poplar Street woke up to the sound of someone being repeatedly struck, according to court documents. She said the beating was so severe, she was woken up by the sound of the impacts.

A man on the ground was being kicked more times than she could count and was “pleading for his life with those people,” she told police.

Police arrived and found the man with blood streaming down his face. The first officer to arrive said the victim “looked like a boxer who had just gone 12 rounds,” according to court documents.

The man told police he had been riding with a friend in her car. The driver told police she believed the attackers in a light-colored Kia Soul had been following her car for several blocks. The woman parked at her home as the Kia pulled up behind them. Four people exited the Kia and asked the male victim for a cigarette. Then two of the Kia’s occupants started punching the victim while demanding his money and keys, court documents say.

All four participated in the assault, the two victims said. The male victim suffered many kicks to the body and head once he fell to the ground, according to the court documents.

The woman driver said she tried to defend her passenger, but a female from the Kia knocked her to the ground, grabbed her backpack and started running. The female victim, who police found with several cuts and bruises, told police she chased the female attacker, jumped on her, grabbed her by the hair and took back her backpack.

The witness awoken by sounds of punches and kicks was surprised to learn from detectives that the male victim was alive and not hospitalized.

At some point, an anonymous Crime Check report referred to a minor bragging about involvement in the assault. Police obtained a search warrant in January 2020 to comb through the teen’s Facebook messages.

Now, police suspect two minors, an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man in the assault after messages sent between the suspects referred to a beating around the time of the attack.

One of the boys messaged, “I might have broke my knee and my foot bc (sic) I was kneeing these (expletives).”

On Monday, a Spokane County Superior Court judge signed off to allow police to gather location data collected by Google from the phones of the suspects. As of Tuesday, the suspects had not been charged in the case.