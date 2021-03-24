Community Colleges of Spokane to host virtual commencement ceremonies

Spring graduation ceremonies for Spokane Community College and Spokane Falls Community College will be virtual due to COVID-19 concerns, college administrators said Wednesday.

SCC and SFCC will each host a live-stream ceremony June 18. The events will feature presentations by college and student leaders, as well as a performance by the SFCC choir.

SCC President Kevin Brockbank and SFCC President Kimberlee Messina cited safety concerns with holding live ceremonies.

“We have had many classes on campus this year and have maintained a safe environment for students and employees,” Brockbank said in a statement, “but having a large event poses challenges far beyond what we deal with on campus and we are disappointed but feel we are making the right decision by having the ceremony be online.”

Students will receive diplomas, a printed program, graduation caps and college memorabilia in the mail, the announcement said.