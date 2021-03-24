JC Penney to close in Coeur d’Alene’s Silver Lake Mall

By Thomas Clouse The Spokesman-Review

Struggling retailer J.C. Penney has announced it will close its store at Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d’Alene.

A list of pending closures on the company’s website notes the location’s last day of business will be May 16.

The latest round of closures is a continuation of cuts announced last year, when the company said it would close 30% of its 846 stores nationwide as part of its attempt to restructure under bankruptcy protection.

A manager at the Coeur d’Alene store contacted Wednesday referred questions to corporate offices in Dallas. Officials from J.C. Penney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment .

The pending closures follow similar shutdowns of stores in Lewiston and Ponderay near Sandpoint in Idaho, and Omak, Sunnyside, Sequim and Vancouver in Washington.

The company also operates stores at NorthTown Mall in Spokane and Spokane Valley Mall.

Fifteen of the 18 closures announced Wednesday were delayed from March to mid-May, according to a story in USA Today.

Since the bankruptcy was announced last year, the company has permanently closed 156 stores. It emerged from bankruptcy in December after being acquired by mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.