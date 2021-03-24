Idaho Panhandle residents over 16 eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting today

Residents living in the Idaho Panhandle who are 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting today.

The Panhandle Health District announced that providers in the five-county region are offering doses and appointments for all residents who are 16 and older, due to a decline in demand.

Health districts can opt to move through the vaccine phases at different paces in Idaho.

“After assessing the situation with our enrolled vaccine providers, we made the decision as a group to move forward in the phases,” Don Duffy, an administrator at Panhandle Health District, said in a news release. “We have the supply and available appointments, but have continued to see a decline in demand. At the end of the day, we just want to get people vaccinated who are choosing to receive a vaccine.”

This week, 6,400 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were delivered to Panhandle vaccine providers.

There are appointments open for next week at several providers in the Panhandle, and the district has links to appointments online. Idaho residents can also use the state scheduling tool to make an appointment at covidvaccine.idaho.gov.

Panhandle residents without internet access can call the health district at (877) 415-5225 to schedule an appointment.

The Panhandle has opened up vaccine eligibility ahead of other regions in Idaho.

Starting April 5, all Idaho residents who are 16 and older will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Brad Little announced on Wednesday.

Currently, all essential workers and all residents over the age of 55 are eligible to receive one of the three vaccines available.

Starting March 29, any Idaho resident with one medical condition that puts them at high risk for developing severe disease with COVID-19 will also be eligible.

“I want to thank the close to 390,000 Idahoans who have chosen to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. You have taken one of the most important steps during our pandemic fight to protect lives and get us closer to normal. Hundreds of thousands of Idahoans have received the vaccine because it is safe and it works,” Little said in a news release. “If you are still unsure about the vaccine, I encourage you to talk to your doctor or healthcare provider. There are good reasons most of them did not hesitate to receive their COVID vaccine weeks ago – the COVID vaccine has been tested and it is proving to be safe and effective.”

This story will be updated.

