Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane, Gonzaga Prep to meet in volleyball ‘league finale’

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Volleyball

Mt. Spokane 3, Central Valley 0: Tia Allen had 16 kills and three blocks and the Wildcats (11-0) swept the Bears (4-7) in a GSL 4A/3A culminating event match on Wednesday. The Wildcats host Gonzaga Prep in the finale game on Thursday. Lani Ama notched 30 assists for Mt. Spokane while Robyn White had 17 kills for CV.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Mead 0: Bailey Benson had 12 kills, seven digs and an ace and the Bullpups (9-2) swept the visiting Panthers (7-3) 25-17, 25-15, 26-23. Jacyn Bamis added nine kills with three blocks for G-Prep. Mia Tunison led Mead with eight kills and two aces.

Lewis and Clark 3, Cheney 0: Maya Eastlund had 13 kills, Katie Kenlein had 10 assists and the Tigers (4-7) beat the visiting Blackhawks (3-8) 25-15,k 25-18, 25-17. Maya Jackson had four aces and 23 digs for Lewis and Clark, while Avery Stark had eight kills, nine digs, and two blocks for Cheney.

Ferris 3, University 0: Summer Fenton had 11 kills, Kaiton Meyer has 40 assists and the Saxons (4-7) swept the visiting Titans (1-9) 25-8, 29-27, 25-22.

Girls soccer

Gonzaga Prep 2, Central Valley 0: Mia Lewis made four saves and the Bullpups (6-2) shut out the visiting Bears (6-2) in a GSL 4A/3A match on Wednesday. Campbell Seibold and Kyah Le scored second-half goals for G-Prep.

Cheney 3, Mt. Spokane 0: Makenna Benson scored two goals and the Blackhawks (3-4) beat the visiting Wildcats (5-3) in a 3A match on Wednesday.

Lewis and Clark 2, University 1: Audriana Alfaro score the go-ahead goal in the 47th minute and the Tigers (4-3) beat the visiting Titans (1-7). Caeli Dornay has scored for LC to even it up just 4 minutes earlier.

Mead 2, Ferris 0: Ayden Wells and Kyla Hughes scored first-half goals and the visiting Panthers (5-3) beat the Saxons (1-6).

Northeast A

Riverside 6, Newport 1: Jenna Bradfish and Hayley McDonald scored two goals apiece and the Rams (3-3) beat the visiting Grizzlies (2-4). Maci Clauson added three assists for Riverside.

Lakeside 5, Medical Lake 0: The Eagles (3-2) shut out the Cardinals (1-4). Details were unavailable.

Deer Park 11, Colville 0: The Stags (4-0) beat the visiting Indians (0-4). Details were unavailable.

Cross country

GSL 4A/3A Meet No. 4 (Ferris host): Lewis and Clark’s Evan Bruce (17:13) and Audrey Thronson (19:57) won the individual races at Ferris HS. Boys: Che 20, Fer 36. LC 23, Che 34. LC 17, Fer 42. Girls: Fer 25, Che 30. LC 15, Che 48. LC 16, Fer 46.

GSL 4A/3A Meet No. 4 (Gonzaga Prep host): North Central’s Leif Swanson (15:14) and Allie Janke (17:12) won the individual races at Franklin Park. Boys: NC 23, Mead 32, Mead 19, GP 40. NC 19, GP 42. Girls: Mead 26, NC 33. Mead 18, GP 44. NC 19, GP 36.

GSL 2A Meet No. 4 (Shadle Park host): Shadle Park’s Marcus Lemon (16:29) and Pullman’s Nicole Jones (20:27) won the individual races at Franklin Park. Boys: SP 21, Pul 34. Girls: Pul 15, SP N/A.

GSL 2A Meet No. 4 (West Valley host): West Valley’s Liam Hyde (17:31) and Kaitlyn Adamson (20:01) won the individual races at Millwood Meadows. Boys: WV 20, EV 38. Girls: WV 16, EV 42.