The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 39° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Business

Washington state unemployment rate falls to 5.6% in February

UPDATED: Wed., March 24, 2021

New jobless claims in the state dropped 2.6% to 11,398 during the week ending March 20, marking the fourth consecutive week of declines, according to the Washington state Employment Security Department. (Associated Press)
New jobless claims in the state dropped 2.6% to 11,398 during the week ending March 20, marking the fourth consecutive week of declines, according to the Washington state Employment Security Department. (Associated Press)
By Amy Edelen amye@spokesman.com(509) 459-5581

Washington’s unemployment rate fell to 5.6% in February as the state added 23,500 jobs, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted data from the Washington state Employment Security Department.

The leisure and hospitality sector posted the greatest number of job gains, with 12,700 in February, followed by professional and business services with 2,500, and education and health services with 2,400, according to the ESD.

“The easing of restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19 is helping those in leisure and hospitality regain jobs,” Paul Turek, economist for the department, said in a statement. “But hiring was also widespread across other industries, and the unemployment rate moved down accordingly.”

The state’s unemployment rate was 6% in January. The state’s preliminary estimated gain of 4,000 jobs in January was revised to 10,100 jobs, according to the ESD.

The number of unemployed people dropped from 228,600 in January to 215,900 in February. The national unemployment rate was 6.2% in February.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Business