Week 5 football preview: Quarter of Greater Spokane League off due to COVID complications

As the end of the truncated spring football season inches closer, only three teams remain undefeated: Gonzaga Prep in the 4A/3A ranks, and Shadle Park and West Valley in the 2As.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 messed with the plan, prohibiting the Shadle-WV matchup last week.

It also wreaks havoc this week. University remains in protocol, canceling its game against Mt. Spokane, while scheduling issues will preclude Shadle from facing Pullman this week.

The Highlanders had contact tracing issues last week and wanted to push this week’s game back to get a couple of practices in, but the teams couldn’t work out a rescheduled date against Pullman.

That leaves four teams – three healthy – out of 16 sitting out one week in a seven-game season.

Game of the week

Gonzaga Prep (3-0) vs. Ferris (1-3): Friday at 7 p.m. at Gonzaga Prep. Some “home game” for Ferris this week, forced to host the Bullpups on their own turf.

The Bullpups got an unscheduled bye week with U-Hi dealing with COVID issues last week, but they’ve looked strong on defense in the three games they have played, limiting each of their three opponents to a single touchdown. G-Prep is allowing an average of just 169 yards per game and has given up a mere 57 yards passing this season.

That’s a challenge for Ferris, which boasts the league’s fourth-rated passing attack. Paxton Page enters with the second-most passing yards in the league and his top target, Jide Olajoyegbe, has 15 catches for 228 yards with three TDs.

Ferris’ defense will have to contend with G-Prep’s Ryan McKenna, who is fourth in the league in rushing and tied for the lead with six passing TDs, and tailback Jaden Ortega, who is averaging nearly 8 yards per carry.

4A/3A

Central Valley (3-1) at Lewis and Clark (1-3): Friday, 7 p.m. at CV. The Bears led most of the way last week against Mt. Spokane in a defensive battle, but a late TD by Tyler Alm lifted the Wildcats to the win. CV will look to bounce back behind league-leading passer Luke Abshire and the Bears’ top-ranked defense.

The Tigers are going through some growing pains under first-year coach Joe Ireland, but sophomore running back Gentz Hilburn has been a bright spot with three rushing TDs and a score on a kick return.

Cheney (2-2) at Mead (2-2): Friday, 7:30 p.m. The Blackhawks’ defense, led by Montana-bound linebacker Ben McGourin, can play with anybody in the league. Cheney is second in rushing defense, allowing just 2.5 yards per carry, and fourth overall.

The Panthers got back in the win column last week with a 26-0 decision over Ferris. Caleb Shawen scored on a 3-yard TD run and totaled 90 yards on 20 carries.

2A

Clarkston (2-2) at West Valley (3-0): Friday, 7 p.m. The Eagles have 12 rushing touchdowns in three games – nine by league-leading Malachi Clark, who also tops the yardage standings with 617 yards on 86 carries (7.17 average). They face a Bantams squad looking to rebound off a 34-19 loss to Othello last week.

North Central (1-2) at Othello (2-2): Friday, 7 p.m. The Huskies boast a pair of backs averaging better than 5 yards per carry in tailback Sonny Asu and fullback David Julien Alegria. NC hopes to carry momentum from last week’s 40-31 win over Rogers at Union Stadium.

East Valley (1-2) at Rogers (0-4): Friday, 7 p.m. EV is led by QB Henry Stevens. Casey Jeske does the heavy lifting for the Pirates.