Whitman County deputies find two pounds of suspected meth after a traffic stop

Deputies found 2 pounds of methamphetamine they believe was set to be distributed in Whitman County after an early morning traffic stop Wednesday, according to a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputy Tyler Langerveld initiated a traffic stop just after 1:30 a.m. on State Route 195 just south of the small town of Uniontown, the release said.

Langerveld arrested the driver, 43-year-old Lisa Bond from Clarkston, on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, according to the release. After speaking with the woman, Langerveld suspected she had illegal narcotics in the car. When a judge signed off on a search of the car, they found 2 pounds of meth and several hundred dollars in cash, the release said.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the average price for a gram of pure meth in 2017 was about $70. Based on this price point, two pounds of the drug would be worth roughly $63,000.

The driver and her 65-year-old passenger, Elsie Paradiso of Clarkston, were both arrested and booked into the Whitman County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to the release.