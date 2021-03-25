‘America’s Got Talent’ comic Drew Lynch headlines nine shows at Spokane Comedy Club

Drew Lynch, who jokes about relationships, family and race, will perform Friday through Sunday at the Spokane Comedy Club. Lynch, 29, went national in 2015 after impressing during his run on “America’s Got Talent.”

Veteran comic-actor/“AGT” panelist Howie Mandel supported Lynch and enabled the Indianapolis native to reach the quarterfinals at Radio City Music Hall. Lynch finished second overall on “AGT.”

Lynch has cobbled together a unique act. If it weren’t for a softball injury he suffered a decade ago, which left him with a concussion and neurogenic stutter, he might not have tried standup.

Lynch decided to turn lemons into lemonade and was inspired to become a comic in order to prove that he could turn a difficult situation into something positive.

Lynch is performing news shows Friday through Sunday at the Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. Tickets are $30 and $45. Show times are 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and 4:30, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information: (509) 318-9998 and spokanecomedyclub.com.