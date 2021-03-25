Stream on Demand: New shows, movies give a different view of some well-known characters

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

Anthony Hopkins stars as a lively 80-year-old widower defiantly holding on to his independence as his mind begins to falter, and Olivia Colman is the loving daughter watching him slip away in “The Father” (2020, PG-13). The debut feature from French playwright Florian Zeller (who adapted his own play with Christopher Hampton) was nominated for six Academy Awards, including picture, screenplay, and acting nods for Hopkins and Colman. (VOD and Cable on Demand)

“The Irregulars” (TV-14) makes Sherlock Holmes (played by Henry Lloyd-Hughes as a troubled recluse) a supporting character in the drama of the Baker Street Irregulars, the street urchins who became his intelligence network. This version adds a supernatural twist (one girl can see dead people) and reimagines the loyal John Watson (Royce Pierreson) as a sinister, controlling figure. (Netflix)

The animated superhero show “Invincible” (TV-MA), based on a comic book from “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman, follows the 17-year-old son (voiced by Steven Yeun) of the most powerful hero on the planet (J.K. Simmons) who discovers dark secrets of the family legacy when he develops powers of his own. It’s the second Amazon Original series to use extreme violence and dark humor to deconstruct the superhero genre. Also features the voices of Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz, Walton Goggins and Gillian Jacobs.Three episodes are now available, with new episodes on Fridays. (Amazon Prime)

Cyntha Erivo powers the limited series “Genius: Aretha” (TV-14) with her performance as the Queen of Soul. Season 3 of the National Geographic Channel anthology series focuses on the life and career of Aretha Franklin during her most creative period, from the early ’60s through the ’80s. Written by Pulitzer-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, it also stars Courtney B. Vance, David Cross and T.I. All episodes streaming now. (Hulu)

Emilio Estevez reprises his role as Pee Wee Hockey coach Gordon Bombay in “The Mighty Ducks – Game Changers” (TV-PG), the TV spinoff/revival of the 1990s family sports film. Lauren Graham stars as the mother who helps organize a new team of outcasts, including her son (Brady Noon). New episodes arrive on Fridays. (Disney+)

Stream the original “The Mighty Ducks” (1992, PG) on Disney+ and Hulu.

The six-part limited series “John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise” (2021, not rated) raises questions in the case of one of America’s most notorious serial killers, looking at evidence that may have been ignored or suppressed and making the case for victims not yet discovered. (Peacock)

In the intimate documentary “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil” (2021, not rated), the pop star opens up about addiction and the overdose that nearly killed her. It streams on YouTube in four installments (ad-free for YouTube Premium subscribers).

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Freddie Highmore and Famke Janssen star in the globe-trotting heist thriller “The Vault” (2021, R).

The science-fiction thriller “Doors” (2021, not rated) upends life on Earth when alien portals open all over the world.

The Danish ambassador (Ulrich Thomsen) fights the Nazis from his American post in the World War II drama “The Good Traitor” (Denmark, 2021, not rated, with subtitles), which won three Danish Film Awards.

Netflix

Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery play best friends who hit the road to play pranks on unsuspecting victims in the hidden-camera comedy “Bad Trip” (2021, R). Tiffany Haddish and Michaela Conlin costar.

Two young adult romantic dramas debut. The faith-based “A Week Away” (2021, TV-PG) is a musical at a Christian summer camp, and “Caught by a Wave” (Italy, TV-14, with subtitles) follows a teenage couple as a summer romance gets complicated by real life.

Judi Dench is an elderly Irish woman searching for the son she was forced to give up for adoption when she was an unwed teenager in “Philomena” (2013, PG-13). Steve Coogan costars in the drama, which is based on a true story.

”Croupier” (1998, not rated) stars Clive Owen as a would-be author and self-loathing casino dealer who narrates his own story of obsession.

True stories: “Seaspiracy” (TV-14) documents the damage that humans do to marine life and the corruption that enables it to continue.

Streaming TV: The boy band comedy “Big Time Rush” (2009-2013, TV-G), originally made for Nickelodeon, is now streaming. There’s also a new season of baking-fail reality series “Nailed It!” (TV-PG).

International passport: A man (Eduardo Sandoval) digs through the lies of his corrupt family to find his sister’s killer in the murder mystery “Who Killed Sara?” (Mexico, TV-MA, with subtitles). Also new:

• “Navillera” (South Korea, TV-PG, with subtitles), a drama about the unlikely friendship of a 23-year-old dancer and a 70-year-old who decides to follow his dream of become a ballerinos;

• Reality series “Magic for Humans – Spain” (Spain, with subtitles, TV-MA) with Spanish illusionist Mago Pop.

Animation: “Black is Beltza” (Spain, 2018, with subtitles, TV-MA) follows the odyssey of a young Basque artist in 1965 New York as he confronts racism. Also new is “DOTA: Dragon’s Blood” (TV-MA), an adventure fantasy inspired by the video game.

Kid stuff: Hansel and Gretel become secret agents in the animated comedy “Secret Magic Control Agency” (Russia, TV-Y7).

Stand-up: “Loyiso Gola: Unlearning” (South Africa, with subtitles, TV-MA).

Amazon Prime Video

A Mexican entrepreneur and a Spanish widow collide on a struggling Andalusian vineyard in “La Templanza” (Spain, with subtitles), a sprawling romantic drama set in 1860. Based on the novel by Maria Duenas.

Hulu

“Collective” (Russia, 2019, not rated, with subtitles) was nominated in documentary and foreign language categories.

Streaming TV: Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard return in the parenting comedy “Breeders” (TV-MA); new episodes each Tuesday. There’s also a new season of the animated comedy “Solar Opposites” (TV-MA).

HBO Max

The blockbuster action hit “Beverly Hills Cop” (1984, R) confirmed Eddie Murphy as a bona fide movie star. It’s now streaming along with the two (frankly inferior) sequels.

Available on Saturday is “Tina” (2021, TV-14), a documentary on the life and career of the legendary Tina Turner.

Other streams

An Israeli musician (Elie Ben-David) struggles to hold onto his identity when his wife (Héloïse Godet) gets a job with the Israeli foreign service in Paris in “The Attaché” (Israel, not rated, with subtitles). All 10 episodes now streaming. (Acorn TV)

“The Restaurant: 1951” (Sweden, TV-14, with subtitles), the short fourth season of the family drama, follows the Löwander family managing a restaurant in the Stockholm archipelago for the summer season. All four episodes available to stream. (Sundance Now and AMC+)

“Cypher” (TV-14), a thriller about an FBI crypto-analyst targeted by the bad guys, is the first original series from the Roku Channel.

”New Tricks” (2003-2015, TV-MA) sets as team of retired detectives (Dennis Waterman, Alun Armstrong, and James Bolam) working cold case files. Amanda Redman leads the team through the first ten seasons of this light British crime drama, Tamzin Outhwaite, Denis Lawson and Nicholas Lyndhurst join the team in later seasons. (BritBox)

”Essential Fellini” honors the centenary of Federico Fellini with restored editions of twelve classics from the Italian master, from his directorial debut “Variety Lights” (Italy, 1950, with subtitles) to “Intervista” (Italy, 1987), Fellini’s penultimate film. (Criterion Channel)

New on DVD and at Redbox

“Promising Young Woman,” “Soul” and “News of the World”

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and television can be found at streamondemandathome.com.