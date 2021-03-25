UI Chamber Music Series features St. Lawrence String Quartet

The University of Idaho’s Auditorium Chamber Music Series will present a free virtual concert featuring the St. Lawrence String Quartet at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The St. Lawrence String Quartet features violinists Geoff Nuttall and Owen Dalby, violist Lesley Robertson and cellist Christopher Costanza. Since establishing the quartet in 1998, the group has earned two Grammy nominations among other international prizes. The performance will be live-streamed at slsq.auditoriumseries.org.

Following the St. Lawrence String Quartet performance, the final concert of the Auditorium Chamber Music Series will feature Chanticleer, a 12-member male a cappella choir.

The group will perform a wide range of music from Palestrina to Whitney Houston. The free virtual concert will livestream at 7:30 p.m. on April 14. Go to auditoriumseries.org, Facebook and Instagram for updates.