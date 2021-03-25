What’s Worth Watching: It’s clear – ‘WandaVision’ is great TV viewing

So, I finally watched “WandaVision,” and it’s like nothing I’ve seen before.

While watching “Infinity War” in theaters in 2018 (what a world away that seems), I remember thinking, “Wow, Wanda and Vision, there’s a relationship I would like to see more of for sure.”

But, totally ignorant of Scarlet Witch’s importance to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, I assumed I never would.

You can imagine my shock when I heard that an entire miniseries was greenlighted.

Three weeks after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” we find Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), aka Scarlet Witch, and her super-android husband, Vision (Paul Bettany), in the midst of a dizzying tour through the evolution of the modern sitcom.

During the ‘80s sequence, for example, “WandaVision” shifts into a version of “Full House.”

Unrelated to the plot, this highlights a pretty meta reference to the fact that actress Elizabeth Olsen’s sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley, starred in the TV series alongside John Stamos and Bob Saget.

Every new stage of Wanda and Vision’s relationship brings a new series of TV tropes and a new series of steadily more inconvenient problems for them to overcome, often with the help of their ever-present neighbor, Agnes (Kathryn Hahn).

Outside Wanda and Vision’s sitcom reality, the remnants of the previously corrupt Strategic Hazard Intervention Espionage Logistics Directorate (S.H.I.E.L.D.) have restructured to form a new intelligence organization, S.W.O.R.D.

Various fringe characters from the Avengers films are beginning to make appearances as the outsiders start to understand the truth behind “WandaVision.”

Even on the inside, cracks have begun to form.

Vision’s presence in the series alone is a tipoff that things aren’t quite what they seem because, at this point – spoiler alert! – Vision has already been killed twice.

Setting that aside for the moment, Wanda and Vision seem to be living an idyllic, although hijinks heavy “Leave It to Beaver” sort of life with all of the nosy neighbors, awkward dinner parties and rude socialite acquaintances to show for it.

But what are they doing there? Who is keeping them there? And for that matter, where is there?

The episodes are short and full of detail, sometimes too much. Good God are there some awkward expositional scenes.

But overall, this was a great watch.

“WandaVision” is on Disney+.