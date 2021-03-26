College baseball: Arizona State blanks Washington State in series opener

From staff reports

Sean McLain and Kai Murphy had two runs batted in apiece Friday as Arizona State thumped Washington State 10-0 in the Pac-12 series opener in Tempe, Arizona.

Murphy blasted a two-run home run in the sixth inning to cap the scoring for the Sun Devils (13-5, 1-2 Pac-12).

Seven ASU players combined for 10 hits, with McLain, Murphy and Drew Swift having two apiece.

Peery Brock earned the win for the Sun Devils, striking out five and allowing six hits in 6⅔ scoreless innings.

Preseason All-American Kyle Manzardo was not in the lineup for WSU.

Manzardo has safely reached base in 42 consecutive games, tying Brady Everett’s team record.

Colin Montez doubled and singled for the Cougs.

WSU’s Brandon White allowed eight runs, seven earned, on nine hits in five innings.

The Cougars will look to knot up the series at 2 p.m. Saturday

Loyola Marymount 7, Gonzaga 1: Alec Cargin drove in three runs on two hits as the Lions (8-12, 1-3 West Coast Conference) routed the Bulldogs (12-9, 3-1) in Los Angeles.

Diego Baqueiro added a pair of RBIs for LMU, which provided more than enough offense for its trio of pitchers.

CJ Fernandezees allowed one run on five hits over 4⅓ innings to start.

Holden Christian followed with 3⅔ innings of relief, allowing no hits or runs while striking out six to earn the win.

Adam Christopher allowed one walk in his ninth-inning appearance.

Brett Harris had the lone RBI for Gonzaga, scoring Mason Marenco on a third-inning single.

GU starter Gabriel Hughes was charged with all seven runs on seven hits in four innings.

Jacob Rutherford shined in relief for the Zags, with seven strikeouts and no earned runs in his four innings.

The three-game series continues at 6 p.m. Saturday.