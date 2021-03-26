Eastern Washington standout brothers Tanner Groves, Jacob Groves enter NCAA transfer portal

Six days after combining for 58 points in a first-round NCAA Tournament loss against Kansas and becoming viral sensations, Eastern Washington brothers Tanner and Jacob Groves entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Tanner, a 6-foot-9 junior and Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player, and Jacob, a 6-8 sophomore, opened up their recruitment after coach Shantay Legans announced his departure from the Eagles on Monday to lead the University of Portland.

EWU promoted associate head coach David Riley on Thursday.

Tanner, a Shadle Park graduate who averaged 17.2 points and 8.1 rebounds this past season, hasn’t ruled out a return to Cheney, although several pundits believe he is a high-major talent because of size and versatility.

The bearded, headband-wearing Tanner, who recently generated internet fame for a combination of his old-school look and 35-point performance against the Jayhawks, shot 56% from the field this season.

“Not ruling EWU out, love that program, I would love to be coached by Dave,” Tanner told The Spokesman-Review. “Just exploring all of my options.”

The frizzy-haired Jacob, another Shadle grad who also generated plenty of internet fame, averaged 9.3 points, shot 55% from the field and was named to the All-Big Sky Conference Tournament team. Jacob scored 23 points against the Jayhawks.

They join another Eagle, two-time All-Big Sky guard Jacob Davison, who entered the transfer portal Monday. Davison left after a drop in playing time this season.

More EWU players may also enter the portal, according to multiple sources close to the program.