Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Gonzaga senior Corey Kispert finalist for Wooden Award

UPDATED: Fri., March 26, 2021

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert smiles on his way to an easy layup against San Francisco Dons forward Josh Kunen during a Jan. 2 West Coast Conference home game. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791
Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert is one of five finalists for the Wooden Award, presented annually to college basketball’s top player.

Kispert, Baylor’s Jared Butler, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu and Iowa’s Luka Garza are the finalists.

Kispert, a 6-foot-7 senior wing, leads the Zags in scoring (19.2), free-throw percentage (90.1) and made 3-pointers (82). He’s shooting 54.5% from the field, including 45.8% on 3-pointers.

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs and the five finalists were named to the Wooden Award All-American team. They were joined by Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and USC’s Evan Mobley.

Gonzaga is the first school in Wooden Award history to have three representatives on the 10-player All-American team.

Active Person

