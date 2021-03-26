Man dies in Grant County car crash

A Grant County man died Friday in a three-vehicle collision on State Route 17.

Froylan Valdivia, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred shortly before 5 a.m. about 11 miles south of Moses Lake.

Valdivia was driving north and had attempted to slow down to make a left turn when the tractor-trailer behind him struck the rear of his vehicle.

According to Washington State Patrol, Valdivia’s car did not have its lights on.

Valdivia’s car was sent into the southbound lane of traffic, where it collided with an oncoming Ford F-350 pickup truck.

The two other drivers suffered undisclosed injuries and were transported to Othello Hospital. The crash remains under investigation by state patrol.

The road was closed on Friday morning but reopened before 11 a.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.