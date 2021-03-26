The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Nation/World

Man held in New Jersey killing charged in New Mexico deaths

UPDATED: Fri., March 26, 2021

This undated photo released by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office shows Sean Lannon. Authorities on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, searched for Lannon, a man wanted for questioning in a homicide in New Jersey and in the slayings of four people whose bodies were found inside a vehicle parked in a New Mexico airport garage. (HOGP)
Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man accused in the beating death of a New Jersey resident he claimed sexually abused him as a child was charged Friday with killing his ex-wife and two others in New Mexico in what investigators call a complicated case spanning multiple states.

The new charges come about a week after investigators searched a house where Sean Lannon, his ex-wife and their children lived in the city of Grants, about 80 miles west of Albuquerque.

The remains of Jennifer Lannon, two of her friends and an Albuquerque man were found earlier this month inside a vehicle at a parking garage at the Albuquerque airport about a month after they were reported missing.

Charges related to the death of the Albuquerque man have yet to be filed.

Authorities also have been looking into Sean Lannon’s claims that he killed 11 other people in New Mexico, but police have said there were no records of people missing from the area or other police reports that would indicate there are potential victims.

