UPDATED: Fri., March 26, 2021
Baseball
College: Pac-12: Washington State at Arizona State; Oregon State at Washington, both 2 p.m. WCC: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 6 p.m. NWC: Linfield at Whitworth (DH), noon
Football
College: Big Sky: Southern Utah at Idaho, noon; Cal Poly at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.
Golf
College men: Washington State at The Goodwin in Stanford, Calif.; Whitworth at NWC Fall Classic in Aloha, Ore., both 8 a.m.
College women: Whitworth at NWC Fall Classic in Aloha, Ore., 8 a.m.; Washington State at ASU PNG Invitational in Phoenix, 9.
Hockey
WHL: Spokane at Tri-City, 6 p.m.
Soccer
College men: NWC: Whitworth at Whitman, 1:30 p.m.
College women: Pac-12: Washington State at Colorado, noon. WCC: Gonzaga at BYU, noon. NWC: Whitworth at Whitman, 4 p.m.
Softball
College: Pac-12: Washington at Arizona State (DH), 2 p.m.
Tennis
College men: WCC: Portland at Gonzaga, 2 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Whitman, 1 p.m.
College women: Pac-12: Washington State at California, noon. WCC: Gonzaga at Portland, 11 a.m. NWC: Whitworth at Whitman, noon.
Track and field
College: Eastern Washington at Al Manuel in Missoula, 8 a.m.
Volleyball
College: WCC: Gonzaga at Portland, noon.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
