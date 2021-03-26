Baseball

College: Pac-12: Washington State at Arizona State; Oregon State at Washington, both 2 p.m. WCC: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 6 p.m. NWC: Linfield at Whitworth (DH), noon

Football

College: Big Sky: Southern Utah at Idaho, noon; Cal Poly at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.

Golf

College men: Washington State at The Goodwin in Stanford, Calif.; Whitworth at NWC Fall Classic in Aloha, Ore., both 8 a.m.

College women: Whitworth at NWC Fall Classic in Aloha, Ore., 8 a.m.; Washington State at ASU PNG Invitational in Phoenix, 9.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Tri-City, 6 p.m.

Soccer

College men: NWC: Whitworth at Whitman, 1:30 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Washington State at Colorado, noon. WCC: Gonzaga at BYU, noon. NWC: Whitworth at Whitman, 4 p.m.

Softball

College: Pac-12: Washington at Arizona State (DH), 2 p.m.

Tennis

College men: WCC: Portland at Gonzaga, 2 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Whitman, 1 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Washington State at California, noon. WCC: Gonzaga at Portland, 11 a.m. NWC: Whitworth at Whitman, noon.

Track and field

College: Eastern Washington at Al Manuel in Missoula, 8 a.m.

Volleyball

College: WCC: Gonzaga at Portland, noon.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.