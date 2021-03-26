More than 1 million Washington residents are fully vaccinated

Washington state hit some COVID-19 vaccine milestones on Friday.

More than one million Washington residents are considered fully vaccinated, or more than one in seven residents.

A little more than 70% of Washington residents 65 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 47% are fully vaccinated.

Locally, nearly 72,000 Spokane County residents have been fully vaccinated, and nearly 23% of residents have received at least one dose.

The state has expedited its vaccination efforts with increased supplies, and next week supplies are expected to be the largest to date.

Next week Washington will receive 408,730 total doses, including more first doses than second doses and 42,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There are lots of providers with first-dose appointments in Spokane County that can be found using the state’s vaccine locator tool.

To make an appointment by phone call (800) 525-0127, then press #.

A look at local numbersThe Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 96 new cases on Friday and two additional deaths.

There are 608 deaths due to COVID-19 recorded in Spokane County thus far.

There are 51 patients with the virus being treated in Spokane hospitals.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 17 cases of the virus on Friday and no additional deaths.

There are 19 Panhandle residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

