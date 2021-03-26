Pelosi taps DC National Guard head to lead House security
UPDATED: Fri., March 26, 2021
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tapped Maj. Gen. William Walker, commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard, to be the House’s first African American sergeant-at-arms.
Walker will lead House security measures as Congress is still dealing with the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and figuring out how to keep lawmakers safe moving forward. Walker was closely involved with the security that day as he sent troops to back up overwhelmed Capitol Police.
Walker will replace Paul Irving, who resigned immediately after the insurrection.
