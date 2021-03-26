Standout guard Hunter Sallis commits to Gonzaga, becomes highest rated recruit in program history

Hunter Sallis, a standout guard at Millard North High in Omaha, Nebraska, celebrated his 18th birthday Friday by announcing his commitment to Gonzaga.

Sallis becomes the highest rated recruit in program history in 247sports composite rankings. He’s No. 6 in the 2021 class. Jalen Suggs was 10th when he committed to Gonzaga and finished No. 11 in the 2020 composite rankings.

Sallis picked GU over Creighton, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon, and UCLA. Sallis said his final three included North Carolina and Creighton. The Zags face Creighton on Sunday in the Sweet 16.

Sallis helped Millard North to the first state title in school history earlier this month. The McDonald’s All-American game won’t be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Sallis was named to the 24-player roster.

Sallis was also named to the USA Nike Hoop Summit team. The Hoop Summit game won’t be played, but the roster includes Gonzaga commit Kaden Perry, a forward at Battle Ground (Washington) High, and Gonzaga recruit Chet Holmgren, ranked No. 1 in the 2021 class. The Zags are the favorites for Holmgren, according to 247sports crystal ball projections.

