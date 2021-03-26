Washington records
UPDATED: Fri., March 26, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Richard J. J. Dee and Niki L. Dunbar, both of Spokane.
Justin J. Newman and Kristina M. Trudnich, both of Provo, Utah.
Jason S. Mayfield and Jessica M. Roberts, both of Reardan.
Drisk M. Chevry and Sepoima Lavea, both of Spokane Valley.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Schrader, Cherish M. v. Harris, Jamie J., restitution of premises.
206 Avalon Care Center at Northpoint v. Andrew Larson, complaint for Uniform Voidable Transfers Act violation, attorneys’ fees, costs and other relief.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Zerbst, Michelle B. and Dennis L.
Chambers, Paula L. and Michael A.
Stetler, Kenneth T. and Wilson, Alissa M.
Gary, Tara L. and Cody S.
Hensley, Jordan T. and Brittany L.
Cvancara, Bonnie L. and Winegar, Chester B.
Ivins, Mark D. and Lisa M.
Olsen, Dee L. and Withrow, Tabitha J.
Rehaume, Israel J. and Julie L.
Legal separations granted
Hubble, Agnes and Bobby
Criminal sentencings
Judge Annette S. Plese
Martie M. Soderberg, also known as Martie M. Maxwell, 43; $54,354.80 restitution, 36 months in prison, 18 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree arson and first-degree theft.
Judge Michael P. Price
Myriam Y. Colwell, 29; 35 days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and third-degree assault.
Matthew C. Gray, 28; nine days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault-domestic violence.
Dustin J. Mohrmann, 35; seven days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.
Brian M. Schmitz, 22; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.
Joseph D. Littlefield, 37; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.
Marionette Eblacas, 23; $544.50 restitution, 42 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Jonathan M. Kiner, 48; 90 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.
Judge John O. Cooney
Eli J. Olson, 26; $285.86 restitution, 29 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, criminal mischief.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Matthew L. Semsak, 32; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree theft.
Eugene P. Steggall, 38; $755.16 restitution, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Jayme J. Bolieu, Cheney; debts of $49,571.
Brandy L. Parke, Deer Park; debts of $74,689.
Sari A. Cappel, Spokane; debts of $35,700.
Jay D. Coker, Spokane; debts of $56,172.
Lisa M. Manuel, Spokane; debts of $44,157.
Walter T. Hardman, Colville; debts of $219,890.
Esmir Godoy Hererra and Jessica D. Godoy, Spokane, debts not listed.
Obdulia Maybee, Moses Lake; debts of $193,113.
William B. and Debra L. Rauch, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $290,932.
Alixendria Wear and Jacob Hays, Spokane; debts of $113,011.
Daniel R. McCorkendale and Sandra J. Richardson, Liberty Lake; debts of $66,636.
Andrew J. Claar, Spokane; debts of $40,980.
Clifford L. Brown, Spokane; debts of $312,378.
Billy L. Elliot, Spokane; debts of $55,707.
Gillian L. Wise, Spokane; debts of $41,594.
Wage-earner petitions
David J. and Honour M. Goe, Soap Lake; debts of $290,236.
Brook M. Ellis, Spokane Valley; debts of $132,726.
