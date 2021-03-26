From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Richard J. J. Dee and Niki L. Dunbar, both of Spokane.

Justin J. Newman and Kristina M. Trudnich, both of Provo, Utah.

Jason S. Mayfield and Jessica M. Roberts, both of Reardan.

Drisk M. Chevry and Sepoima Lavea, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Schrader, Cherish M. v. Harris, Jamie J., restitution of premises.

206 Avalon Care Center at Northpoint v. Andrew Larson, complaint for Uniform Voidable Transfers Act violation, attorneys’ fees, costs and other relief.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Zerbst, Michelle B. and Dennis L.

Chambers, Paula L. and Michael A.

Stetler, Kenneth T. and Wilson, Alissa M.

Gary, Tara L. and Cody S.

Hensley, Jordan T. and Brittany L.

Cvancara, Bonnie L. and Winegar, Chester B.

Ivins, Mark D. and Lisa M.

Olsen, Dee L. and Withrow, Tabitha J.

Rehaume, Israel J. and Julie L.

Legal separations granted

Hubble, Agnes and Bobby

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Martie M. Soderberg, also known as Martie M. Maxwell, 43; $54,354.80 restitution, 36 months in prison, 18 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree arson and first-degree theft.

Judge Michael P. Price

Myriam Y. Colwell, 29; 35 days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and third-degree assault.

Matthew C. Gray, 28; nine days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault-domestic violence.

Dustin J. Mohrmann, 35; seven days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Brian M. Schmitz, 22; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.

Joseph D. Littlefield, 37; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Marionette Eblacas, 23; $544.50 restitution, 42 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jonathan M. Kiner, 48; 90 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge John O. Cooney

Eli J. Olson, 26; $285.86 restitution, 29 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, criminal mischief.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Matthew L. Semsak, 32; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree theft.

Eugene P. Steggall, 38; $755.16 restitution, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Jayme J. Bolieu, Cheney; debts of $49,571.

Brandy L. Parke, Deer Park; debts of $74,689.

Sari A. Cappel, Spokane; debts of $35,700.

Jay D. Coker, Spokane; debts of $56,172.

Lisa M. Manuel, Spokane; debts of $44,157.

Walter T. Hardman, Colville; debts of $219,890.

Esmir Godoy Hererra and Jessica D. Godoy, Spokane, debts not listed.

Obdulia Maybee, Moses Lake; debts of $193,113.

William B. and Debra L. Rauch, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $290,932.

Alixendria Wear and Jacob Hays, Spokane; debts of $113,011.

Daniel R. McCorkendale and Sandra J. Richardson, Liberty Lake; debts of $66,636.

Andrew J. Claar, Spokane; debts of $40,980.

Clifford L. Brown, Spokane; debts of $312,378.

Billy L. Elliot, Spokane; debts of $55,707.

Gillian L. Wise, Spokane; debts of $41,594.

Wage-earner petitions

David J. and Honour M. Goe, Soap Lake; debts of $290,236.

Brook M. Ellis, Spokane Valley; debts of $132,726.