Antifa isn’t the threat

Antifa, Antifa, it is everywhere. That is what Republicans want you to believe. They want to blame it for everything.

Antifa – short for “anti-fascist” – is the name for loosely affiliated groups that monitor and track the activities of local neo-Nazis. FBI Director Christopher Wray said in congressional testimony that Antifa is an ideology not an organization.

Donald Trump absolutely owns the insurrection at the Capital. Director Wray said that the FBI had found no evidence that would support the conspiracy theory that the attack on the Capitol was staged by groups such as Antifa to try to frame Trump supporters. It was clearly Trump supporters on January 6th who followed directions of their “Dear Leader” and not anyone else.

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright said in her book ‘Fascism: A Warning,’ “If we think of fascism as a wound from the past that had almost healed, putting Trump in the White House was like ripping off the bandage and picking at the scab.”

What we have is the Republican Party blindly following the lead of one man wherever he goes. The GOP has become a personality cult like that of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. If Trump is for denying truth, denying fact, denying reality, then the Republican Party totally supports the denials.

Count me in as a person who rejects Trump fascism and his blatant attacks against our democracy.

Mike McCarty

Spokane