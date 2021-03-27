CMR escapes again

Wow, our U.S. representative, Cathy McMorris Rodgers is so lucky. She’s continued to vote with most Republicans to make life harder for most people in Eastern Washington. Yet, most times, she loses as the Democrats support measures that improve lives and lighten the financial load for most people.

Our representative has a stellar record of voting more than 60 times against better health care (Affordable Care Act) for the American people. Then, she voted against expanding voting rights (HR 1), most of which Washington state successfully implemented more than 10 years ago.

CMR is against expanding voter registration, is for gerrymandering, is for hiding “dark money” in campaigns and not requiring voting systems be backed up by auditable paper ballots. Thus CMR is opposed to the progressive election system for which Washington state is famous, and managed by our extremely competent state election official, Kim Wyman, a Republican.

And she voted against addressing police misconduct (HR 1280). CMR doesn’t want to give federal authorities more tools for preventing and prosecuting abusive and discriminatory conduct by local, state and federal officials.

Lastly, her really damaging vote was against the $1.9 Trillion COVID relief bill. So, remember when you receive your stimulus check, CMR voted against it.

Just imagine what the United States would be like if CMR had her way? She’s lucky that her positions get rejected most of the time. I wonder if her supporters are aware of her activities in Washington, D.C., and approve her voting record.

Nancy Street

Cheney