Didn’t see it coming?
Sat., March 27, 2021
Really sad to hear that the Idaho Senate had to take a COVID-related break. Too bad there weren’t some simple preventive measures they could have taken to avoid that, hmmm!
Doug Adams
Spokane Valley
