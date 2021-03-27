Ivy League transfer Matt DeWolf announces commitment to Washington State as walk-on

Washington State is still just two weeks removed from a loss to Arizona State in the Pac-12 Tournament, but the Cougars are already busy on the transfer market, building and shaping the team that will take the floor in 2021-22.

Matt DeWolf, a graduate transfer forward from Brown University who started 54 games in three seasons, announced his commitment to the Cougars on his personal Instagram page earlier this week. According to Cougfan.com, DeWolf is joining the team as a walk-on.

“I’m a Cougar!!” DeWolf wrote. “Thank you to Brown University for an incredible 4 years. I’m beyond excited to join Washington State University and Coach Smith next year as I continue my basketball journey. #GOCOUGS!!”

It’s unclear how many roster spots will be open next season, but the Cougars have already had multiple players leave the program since their 2020-21 campaign ended.

One spot in WSU’s frontcourt was vacated when Aljaz Kunc entered the NCAA transfer portal and subsequently committed to play at Iowa State. Another forward, Tony Miller, spent time away from the team for personal reasons and it’s unclear if the Woodinville native plans to rejoin the Cougars next year. Walk-ons Brandton Chatfield and Myles Warren have also entered the transfer portal.

The Ivy League didn’t sponsor a 2020-21 basketball season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, so DeWolf’s last action came in 2019-20. As a junior, DeWolf started in 14 games for Brown and scored a season-high 10 points in the opener against Bryant, averaging 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds.

As a sophomore, DeWolf started in 24 of 27 games and scored 2.9 ppg and 3.0 rpg. The Barrington, Rhode Island, native made 16 starts as a freshman and scored 3.0 ppg to go with 4.4 rebounds.