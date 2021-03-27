Menu
Sat., March 27, 2021
Baseball
College: Pac-12: Washington State at Arizona State, 12:05 p.m. WCC: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 1 p.m. NWC: Linfield at Whitworth (DH), 11 a.m.
Basketball
College men: NCAA Tournament: (1) Gonzaga vs. (5) Creighton, 11:10 a.m.
Golf
College men: Whitworth at NWC Fall Classic in Aloha, Oregon, 8 a.m.
College women: Washington State at ASU PNG Invitational in Phoenix; Whitworth at NWC Fall Classic in Aloha, Oregon, both 8 a.m.
Soccer
College men: WCC: Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 1 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Whitman, 1:30 p.m.
College women: Big Sky: Sacramento State at Idaho, noon.
Softball
College: Pac-12: Washington at Arizona State, noon.
Tennis
College men: Nonconference: Montana at Gonzaga, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: Washington State at Utah, 10 a.m.; Stanford at Washington, noon. WCC: Gonzaga at Portland, noon.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
