Our reactionary times trouble me. What happened to historical actions grounding decisions of a certain nature like North Central’s mascot? Surely the intention of students all being recognized as “Indians” is a compliment to Spokane Indians. Now, after years of this special recognition and honor to the Tribe, serious consideration is being given to changing such recognition, OBVIOUSLY, set aside without verbal/oral considerations.

Entering the school and seeing the artistic way of honoring Indians greatly validates appreciation and even love for the Tribe. And as a customer, on occasion, what is more wonderful than variegated feathers in headdress adornments and colorful garments?

I am disheartened repeatedly with unthinking, too quickly touted reactions altering so much which should be at least considered in the light of the historical background surrounding such honors. Even the term, racist, is not used with precision, it seems, in this case.

Joan Becker

Spokane