Opinion >  Letters

Useless research

The colorful headline in the Monday, March 8 Spokesman-Review reads as follow: “How does gun violence affect teens? Assistant professor at Gonzaga is co-leading new federally funded research investigating its impact on adolescents.” In a very true sense the fact the millions or, at least, thousands of dollars are being spent on such “research” (so called) is sadly humorous. You would have to be totally “out of it” not to already know the conclusion of this expensive “research!” Gun violence has a definitely adverse affect on teens, and anyone else.

It occurs to me, however, that Professor Bruns will have to be mighty judicious and selective in her “research;” she will somehow need to ignore that which thinking people have known for many years. Violent video games and movies (etc.) do, indeed, affect teens and society at large. This in spite of the fact that gun control advocates refuse to accept this simple truth.

Yep, it is much easier and far more popular to simply blame guns than to blame the people who misuse them. In short: this “research” is a federally funded “smoke-screen” and a huge waste of taxpayers money. We already know what the conclusion will be! More gun control!

Ken Campbell

Deer Park, Wash.

 

