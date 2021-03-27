Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

We do it to ourselves!

Blood travels from the heart thru our arteries and back thru our veins. In between them are capillaries that are so small that the blood goes thru in single file, one corpuscle at a time. Viscosity is the measure of a fluid flow-rate. Compare water to syrup. A lot of people have heart medications such as blood thinners because of the thickness of their blood.

All the foods that we like; cookies, pastries, candy, ice cream, donuts, pizza, soda pop, cakes, pies, sugar and more sugar, just thickens the blood and makes the pump work harder. Why do you think they call it junk food? There’s a reason for that!

Max Tuggle

Spokane

 

