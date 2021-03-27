Women’s NCAA Tournament: Paige Bueckers, UConn beat Clark, Iowa in women’s Sweet 16

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO – The game was billed as a marquee matchup of talented freshmen Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark. While those two didn’t disappoint, it was Christyn Williams and UConn’s other upperclassmen who stepped up and helped the Huskies advance.

Williams scored 27 points and Bueckers added 18 to lead No. 1 UConn to a 92-72 win over fifth-seeded Iowa on Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

“The fact there was so much hype on those two kids. Part of it was unfair and comes with the territory,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “Like I told the team before the game, in all these matchups, it comes (down) to somebody else. … Our defense, as bad as it was at times, was really, really good when it had to be. Christyn Williams, Evina Westbrook and Olivia (Nelson-Ododa), our three juniors were amazing, played the way you wanted your upperclassmen to play. It was not going to be easy on either Caitlin or Paige to play their normal game.”

Bueckers and Iowa’s Clark had taken the women’s basketball world by storm this season.

Bueckers became the third freshman to earn All-America honors. Clark led the nation in scoring and came into the regional semifinals averaging 29 points in the tournament.

“I was super excited for this game, just because of the spotlight on it,” said Bueckers, who also had nine rebounds and eight assists. “And I know everybody hyped it up to be Caitlin versus Paige, but I was so excited for our team because I knew that people were going to come and notice and watch our whole team play.”

Evina Westbrook just missed the 18th triple-double in NCAA women’s tournament history, with 17 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for UConn (27-1). Nelson-Ododa added 11 rebounds and seven assists along with four points. Freshman Aaliyah Edwards added 18 points.

“I kind of knew that they were going to be extra aggressive, especially on (Williams) and Paige, so that kind of makes it easier on the rest of us with them being a big focus,” Westbrook said.

Clark, shadowed on defense by Williams on almost every possession, finished with 21 points – below her nearly 27 ppg average. She was 7 for 21 from the field.

“I thought we played a great team basketball game,” Williams said. “I think we were working on all cylinders today. So, I don’t want to get all the credit, because this was a total team effort.”

BAYLOR 78, MICHIGAN 75 (OT)

NaLyssa Smith scored 24 points and Queen Egbo made two big plays in the final seconds of overtime, leading second-seeded Baylor to the victory.

Egbo gave Baylor a 78-75 lead with a foul shot with 19 seconds left. After Leigha Brown scored for Michigan, Egbo picked up an assist on Moon Ursin’s wide-open layup.

Akienreh Johnson missed a half-court try for sixth-seeded Michigan, and the Big Ten team was unable to get a last shot near the basket before time ran out.

Smith was 11 for 11 from the floor. Ursin had 20 points for Baylor (28-2).

Brown scored 23 for Michigan (16-6), which had never advanced this far in the tournament.

Mercado region

INDIANA 73, N.C. STATE 70

Ali Patberg scored 17 points to help Indiana reach the regional final for the first time in school history.

Indiana (21-5) had been in the Sweet 16 once before, in 1983, before the women’s NCAA Tournament became a 64-team field.

No. 4 seed Indiana led 70-60 with 2:51 left before top-seeded N.C. State scored eight straight points to get within two with 1:21 left. The Wolfpack (22-3) had a chance to tie it, but Elissa Cunane missed a contested layup with 30 seconds left.

Raina Perez made a jumper in the lane to get N.C. State back within two with 13.5 seconds left. Patberg then hit 1 of 2 free throws to make it 73-70 and Cunane missed badly on a 3-point attempt just before the buzzer.

ARIZONA 74, TEXAS A&M 59

Aari McDonald scored 31 points to lead No. 3 Arizona over No. 2 Texas A&M and into regional final for the first time in program history.

The Wildcats had made one previous trip the regional semifinals, when coach Adia Barnes was a player in 1998. This time they rode their Pac-12 Player of the Year and 13 3-pointers to the school’s biggest victory. McDonald was 6-of-12 shooting from long range.

McDonald did it on both ends of the court. The Pac-12’s Defensive Player of the Year shut down Aggies guard Jordan Nixon, whose late-game heroics had pulled Texas A&M through the first two rounds.