Opinion >  Letters

The youth can help

We are lucky, we have just received our second COVID-19 vaccine, thanks to unknown “neighbors” who sent us information (thank you again). But we are concerned about those older members of society who do not have access to the internet or cell phones. All the information on television is geared towards those sources.

We recently saw news about two young people (not in this state) who were so concerned about older people not able to access internet information about vaccines. These young people took it upon themselves to access this information and book appointments to enable their older neighbors get the vaccine.

Challenge: how many of you younger members of our local society are willing and interested to help your elder members find access to the vaccine?

Valerie Derks

Deer Park

 

