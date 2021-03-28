66 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and nearly 200,000 vaccine doses given in Spokane

As COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, vaccinations also are on the rise in Spokane with nearly 200,000 vaccine doses given, according to the Washington Department of Health.

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total in Spokane County since the pandemic began to 38,939. There were no new deaths in the county on Sunday, leaving the total death count at 608, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.

Statewide there have been more than 360,000 cases of COVID-19 reported with 5,218 deaths, according to the health department .

There have been more than 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines given in the state, the health department reported.

In nearby North Idaho, nearly 23,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, according to the Panhandle Health District.

In Idaho there have been more than 179,000 cases reported with nearly 2,000 deaths.

More than 400,000 Idaho residents have been fully vaccinated, with nearly 160,000 people having received one dose, according to the Idaho Division of Public Health.

In the United states there have been more than 30 million COVID-19 cases and 546,144 deaths reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Nationwide, 143 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.