Difference makers: Andrew Nembhard, Drew Timme lead Gonzaga to easy win over Creighton
UPDATED: Sun., March 28, 2021
Andrew Nembhard
The junior guard was in attack mode from the outset, knocking down a 3-pointer on GU’s first possession and another 3 to boost the Zags’ lead to 20-12. Nembhard scored 12 points as GU lead 43-33 at half. He finished with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 3 of 5 from distance. He added eight assists and four rebounds.
Drew Timme
Timme missed some time with a bit of foul trouble, but he was highly efficient in 27 minutes on the court. He was a factor defensively as the Bluejays repeatedly missed shots from close range. The sophomore forward made 10 of 14 shots and scored 22 points to go with six rebounds and four assists.
Turning point
Gonzaga set the tone with an early flurry, but the Bluejays countered and cut the deficit to 27-25 on Marcus Zegarowski’s 3-pointer. The Zags scored 10 of the next 12 points to re-establish a double-digit lead. Creighton missed nine straight shots, including a layup by 7-foot center Ryan Kalkbrenner that Jalen Suggs turned into a three-point play at the other end.
