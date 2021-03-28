Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Help with college costs is available

I agree with Mallory Anzivino that textbook costs are driving students away from higher education (“RIP, student bank accounts,” March 16), but I also wish to assure her that there are higher-education institutions that are working with their faculty to offer classes that do not require that expense.

The Community Colleges of Spokane take seriously their mission to offer quality, accessible education to our community. As part of that mission, in my classes at Spokane Falls Community College, for instance, we use online and open access resources, thereby bypassing those overpriced textbooks. Because we believe all students deserve quality educational opportunities — even those with fewer financial resources—many of my peer faculty also have moved away from expensive books.

Check out SFCC or SCC. We have a place for you!

Barbara Williamson, Ph.D.

Spokane

 

