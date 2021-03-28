Idaho kids, families need more

As a mother and early learning professional, I was disappointed by the Legislature’s failure to approve the $6 million Preschool Development Grant. The recipients of this federal grant are small, locally led programs throughout Idaho that provide early learning opportunities for young children. It also provides parents the tools they need to support their children’s development. There is no good reason to deny this funding.

So many places in Idaho simply do not have access to quality early learning opportunities and, as a result too many kids are entering kindergarten behind many of their peers and are likely to stay behind as they progress through school. The communities that are taking it upon themselves to close their achievement gaps and find creative ways to ensure their youngest have the tools they need to be successful in school and life should be supported by our legislators. Instead, lawmakers denied them a crucial funding stream over unfounded conspiracy theories.

The truth is Idaho legislators should be doing way more to support access to early learning. At the very least, they should refrain from undermining those that are stepping up to do this work.

Amy Eickmeyer

Post Falls