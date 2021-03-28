Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Idaho kids, families need more

As a mother and early learning professional, I was disappointed by the Legislature’s failure to approve the $6 million Preschool Development Grant. The recipients of this federal grant are small, locally led programs throughout Idaho that provide early learning opportunities for young children. It also provides parents the tools they need to support their children’s development. There is no good reason to deny this funding.

So many places in Idaho simply do not have access to quality early learning opportunities and, as a result too many kids are entering kindergarten behind many of their peers and are likely to stay behind as they progress through school. The communities that are taking it upon themselves to close their achievement gaps and find creative ways to ensure their youngest have the tools they need to be successful in school and life should be supported by our legislators. Instead, lawmakers denied them a crucial funding stream over unfounded conspiracy theories.

The truth is Idaho legislators should be doing way more to support access to early learning. At the very least, they should refrain from undermining those that are stepping up to do this work.

Amy Eickmeyer

Post Falls

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430