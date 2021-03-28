Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Leadership in plain view

Thank you for your courageous and wise leadership last summer when the first protests broke out in Spokane. Our city is still a beautiful place.

On a recent trip to Portland, I was heartbroken to visit the formerly beautiful city I called home for ten years, and considered my favorite city. The garbage piles, graffiti and boarded-up businesses reminded me of Detroit in the early 1970s. When the police are overworked controlling rioters and looters, other enforcement must be neglected.

Parking enforcement in my relative’s neighborhood is gone. The results: abandoned cars and garbage and decaying leaves in formerly clean areas; people sleeping in cars and using parking strips for restrooms. Portland is no longer a city that would attract me as my home.

Much of this can be attributed to failed leadership. Again, thank you for your decisive leadership on the first night of problems in our city. Keep up the good work!

Gary Gardell

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430