Leadership in plain view

Thank you for your courageous and wise leadership last summer when the first protests broke out in Spokane. Our city is still a beautiful place.

On a recent trip to Portland, I was heartbroken to visit the formerly beautiful city I called home for ten years, and considered my favorite city. The garbage piles, graffiti and boarded-up businesses reminded me of Detroit in the early 1970s. When the police are overworked controlling rioters and looters, other enforcement must be neglected.

Parking enforcement in my relative’s neighborhood is gone. The results: abandoned cars and garbage and decaying leaves in formerly clean areas; people sleeping in cars and using parking strips for restrooms. Portland is no longer a city that would attract me as my home.

Much of this can be attributed to failed leadership. Again, thank you for your decisive leadership on the first night of problems in our city. Keep up the good work!

Gary Gardell

Spokane