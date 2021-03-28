Non-vaccination options

Multiple current polls show 40 percent of Republicans and 50 percent of Republican men are refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

Huh? I didn’t know the virus was political.

So here is a thought. At a certain point in time (say 2 months) after all people above 18 years old have had the opportunity to get vaccinated, supply being readily available, and have chosen not to get vaccinated; then if you get sick from the virus you just stay home. No going to a hospital. You will be denied entry, and again, sent home.

Personal freedom. You have the right to refuse the vaccine and you then have the right to get sick and possibly die at you place of residence.

There are many laws on the books already that deny personal freedoms. For example; you can drive without wearing your seat belt but you can also be ticketed because public safety trumps (pun intended) personal freedom.

Or how about having your health insurance premiums get jacked up 1,000 percent? Again, you have the right to refuse but there is a penalty/price to pay because public safety outweighs personal freedom.

Or another idea. A tax credit. If you are vaccinated then attach a copy of your COVID-19 vaccination card and when filing your 2021 taxes, you will get an additional $1,000 tax credit to deduct off your gross income?

Sounds like three good options to me.

Jason Ernsting

Nine Mile Falls