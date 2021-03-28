By the numbers

It is extremely easy to “do the math” when comparing Biden’s American Rescue Plan [ARP] to Trump’s Tax Cuts & Jobs Act [TCJA]. In gross dollar amounts, both bills are remarkably similar, $1.75 trillion for ARP and $1.9 trillion of TCJA. An amazingly simple comparison on how funds were allocated and spent paints a picture in contrasts.

Under Biden’s ARP, 44% goes to individuals, 9% to schools, 18% to state/local governments, 21% is pandemic related and 8% is tax cuts to individuals. Under Trump’s TCJA, 54% went to people with income greater than $75,000 and 31% went to business tax cuts. Do the math: 85% went to people with income greater than $75,000 and to corporations.

Comparing the two is like comparing apples to hand grenades. Both are somewhat round but having different results. The Biden ARP provides much-needed relief in all sectors plus reduces the number of American living below the poverty level of $26,246 (family of four) by a third. Trump’s TCJA increased our deficit, with the primary beneficiaries being business (mostly large corporations) and the top 20% as to income level.

McMorris Rodgers supported the Trump tax cut. McMorris Rogers voted NO on the American Rescue Plan. How did her vote impact your wallet?

Robert W. Schutte

Newport, Wash.