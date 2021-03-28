On the Air
UPDATED: Sun., March 28, 2021
Monday’s TV highlights
Auto racing
1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Food City Dirt Race Fox 28
Baseball, MLB spring training
10 a.m.: Houston vs. Washington MLB
1 p.m.: Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees MLB
Basketball, college men
4:15 p.m.: NCAA: Oregon St. vs. Houston CBS
6:57 p.m.: NCAA: Arkansas vs. Baylor CBS
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: NCAA: Baylor vs. UConn ESPN
6 p.m.: NCAA: Indiana vs. Arizona ESPN
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Boston NBA
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at LA Clippers NBA
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh NBC Sports
Volleyball, college beach
9 a.m.: UCLA vs. California Pac-12
10 a.m.: Stanford at Arizona Pac-12
11 a.m.: Washington vs. Arizona St. Pac-12
Noon: Oregon vs. Southern Cal Pac-12
1 p.m.: Stanford vs. Utah Pac-12
2 p.m.: California vs. Washington Pac-12
3 p.m.: Arizona St. vs. UCLA . . Pac-12
4 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona Pac-12
5 p.m.: Utah vs. Southern Cal Pac-12
Monday’s radio highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
Noon: Seattle vs Cincinnati 700-AM
Basketball, college men
4:15 p.m.: NCAA: Oregon St. vs. Houston 700-AM
6:57 p.m.: NCAA: Arkansas vs. Baylor 700-AM
