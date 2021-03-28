The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 33° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the Air

UPDATED: Sun., March 28, 2021

Monday’s TV highlights

Auto racing

1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Food City Dirt Race Fox 28

Baseball, MLB spring training

10 a.m.: Houston vs. Washington MLB

1 p.m.: Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees MLB

Basketball, college men

4:15 p.m.: NCAA: Oregon St. vs. Houston CBS

6:57 p.m.: NCAA: Arkansas vs. Baylor CBS

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: NCAA: Baylor vs. UConn ESPN

6 p.m.: NCAA: Indiana vs. Arizona ESPN

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Boston NBA

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at LA Clippers NBA

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh NBC Sports

Volleyball, college beach

9 a.m.: UCLA vs. California Pac-12

10 a.m.: Stanford at Arizona Pac-12

11 a.m.: Washington vs. Arizona St. Pac-12

Noon: Oregon vs. Southern Cal Pac-12

1 p.m.: Stanford vs. Utah Pac-12

2 p.m.: California vs. Washington Pac-12

3 p.m.: Arizona St. vs. UCLA . . Pac-12

4 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona Pac-12

5 p.m.: Utah vs. Southern Cal Pac-12

Monday’s radio highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

Noon: Seattle vs Cincinnati 700-AM

Basketball, college men

4:15 p.m.: NCAA: Oregon St. vs. Houston 700-AM

6:57 p.m.: NCAA: Arkansas vs. Baylor 700-AM

Events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.