The Dirt: Joya Child & Family Development to break ground on facility in the University District

Joya Child & Family Development is a step closer to a new facility in the University District.

The city recently approved a building permit for the nonprofit’s proposed facility at 1016 N. Superior St., which will host a groundbreaking celebration at noon Wednesday.

Joya Child & Family Development is building a more than 40,490-square-foot, two-story structure that will include individual treatment and therapy rooms, pediatric clinic space, offices and rooms for group sessions.

The new building will more than double the size of Joya’s current center at 2118 W. Garland Ave., which is leased from Spokane Public Schools, said Colleen Fuchs, Joya Child & Family Development executive director.

“In addition to that, it allows us to serve twice as many children and partner with the universities,” Fuchs said.

The nonprofit offers comprehensive assessments, treatment and therapy for children up to age 3 who have developmental disabilities and delays.

The $18.5 million project is funded through a combination of state dollars, private donors and grants.

Bouten Construction Co., of Spokane, is the project contractor. NAC Architecture, of Spokane, is designing the project.

The new facility is expected to open in May 2022, Fuchs said.

“We are just so excited to be able to move into a facility that is designed for infants, toddlers and their families,” Fuchs said. “It’s just going to allow much more effective services for twice as many children and the need in our community just keeps growing.”

Colorado company plans assisted-living facility

Denver-based NexCore Group, a health care real estate developer, is planning to build an assisted-living and memory-care facility on the South Hill.

OZ Archtecture Inc., of Denver, filed a preliminary application on behalf of NexCore Group to potentially build the three-story, 120,600-square-foot facility with 95 parking spaces at 5311 S. Regal St.

NexCore Group, founded in 2004, has 95 employees and eight regional offices nationwide.

New fast-food restaurant at University, Sprague

A new fast-food restaurant could be coming a vacant lot near the southeast corner of University Road and Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley.

Liberty Lake-based Tricon Building Solutions filed a preliminary application with the city on behalf of property owner Klaue Family Partnership to build a 2,880-square-foot restaurant with a double drive-thru.

Klaue Family Partnership is selling the property to a buyer that indicated it would like to “find out any questions or problems with this parcel prior to closing escrow,” according to the application.

The project valuation is $600,000, the application said.

The potential restaurant was not named in the application, but a preliminary site plan indicated construction would consist of “Burger King standard directional signage for the drive thru.”

Spokanite Brewing Co. planning nanobrewery

A vacant hair salon could soon be transformed into a nanobrewery in north Spokane, according to a permit application filed with the city.

Local homebrewer Kevin Kuttner filed an application to change the use of the former hair salon at 6607 N. Ash St., Suite 100 into an 1,800-square-foot nanobrewery for Spokanite Brewing Co.

Work includes updating plumbing fixtures and lighting as well as adding sinks, according to the application. The project valuation was not specified in the application.