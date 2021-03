Women’s NCAA Tournament roundup: Lousiville eliminates sixth-seeded Oregon

Associated Press

Alamo region

LOUISVILLE 60, OREGON 42

Dana Evans scored 29 points and No. 2 seed Louisville beat sixth-seeded Oregon to advance to the Elite Eight.

Louisville (26-3) continued its stellar defensive play, holding Oregon (15-9) to 14 points in the first half, including six in the second quarter.

Evans provided the offense. After going scoreless in the first quarter, the All-America guard started to heat up, finishing the second period with 13 points as Louisville led 29-14 at the break.

The Ducks tried to rally in the third quarter but were slowed when Nyara Sabally, who scored a team-leading 14 points, left the game late in the period with a left ankle injury.

Hemisfair region

SOUTH CAROLINA 76, GEORGIA TECH 65

Zia Cooke scored 17 points to lead top seed South Carolina past fifth-seeded Georgia Tech and into the Elite Eight.

It’s the third time in the past four women’s NCAA Tournaments that the Gamecocks have at least reached the regional finals. South Carolina won the national championship in 2017.

After going scoreless in the first half, Aliyah Boston had the first seven points in the third quarter as South Carolina (25-4) went on a 14-6 run to start the period. The All-America sophomore forward finished with nine points. The Gamecocks await sixth-seeded Texas.

The Yellow Jackets (17-9) made a run in the fourth quarter to get within 69-63, but five consecutive points – the last coming on a 3-pointer from Cooke with 3 minutes left – sealed the win. She was 5 for 6 from behind the arc.

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 20 points to lead Georgia Tech.

TEXAS 64, MARYLAND 61

Charli Collier had 16 points and 11 rebounds as No. 6 seed Texas shut down No. 2 Maryland’s high-powered offense to reach the Elite Eight.

The Terrapins had the highest-scoring offense in the country during the regular season and averaged 99 points in the first two rounds before running into a Texas defensive wall that slowed the pace to a grinding halt.

Texas (21-9) tied it at 59-59 on Celeste Taylor’s jumper in the final minute, then took the lead when Kyra Lambert scooped up a loose ball near midcourt and coasted in for a layup with 45 seconds left.

A win in the regional final would send Texas to the Final Four for the first time since 2003. And the Longhorns would get there with first-year coach Vic Schaefer, who left a powerhouse program at Mississippi State to build another.

Taylor finished with 15 points, Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 14 and Lambert scored 10.

Diamond Miller scored 21 points to lead Maryland (26-3).