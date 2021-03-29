A Grip on Sports: As Gonzaga moves into the Elite Eight – again – all signs point to USC offering the sternest test thus far

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Anybody getting tired of college hoops just yet? Me neither. Though by the time USC’s rout of Oregon hit halftime, I had checked out, more inclined to watch Thanos kick tail than Evan Mobley. Which makes me wonder: Will the Trojans provide the endgame for Gonzaga on Tuesday night?

• Why I Don’t Bet, Volume 1,720: The over seemed like a lock in the Zags’ game with Creighton yesterday. I said so in this space. I was 10 points wrong. That’s not a bad beat, it’s a really stupid one. But not as stupid as Why I Don’t Bet, Volume 1,721: I also wrote in this space the Oregon/USC game would be a tight-fought affair.

Instead of betting, I give money to charity. It serves the same purpose and it makes me feel better.

So asking me if I believe the Zags will get past USC is probably pretty silly. No matter the answer – yea, nay or even maybe – the reality is I’m not dumb enough to invest in the outcome. Financially or emotionally.

Look, when the bracket was revealed, I told a buddy the Bulldogs probably should hope either Iowa or Kansas get through to the Elite Eight. The other options, most notably the Trojans, would offer a much-stiffer test. He agreed. Then he went back to sleeping in the sun on the deck, barking occasionally at a squirrel or a passerby.

Me? I fretted as USC, powered by more 7-footers than the 1990s New York Knicks, shut down opponent after opponent, using this newfangled defense called a “zone” or something to slow the pace. You know, similar to Jim Boeheim and Syracuse back in the day – or last week.

No one has tried zoning top-ranked Gonzaga much this season. Then again, few folks GU has played have players like the Mobleys, Evan and his older brother Isaiah. Long, lean and lanky, the brothers have helped the Trojans put up defensive numbers around the basket unseen before by Ken Pomeroy and his analytical measurements. In fact, they have the best 2-point defense in Pomeroy’s history.

Then again, Gonzaga has the best 2-point offense in his history as well. Maybe that’s why Pomeroy tweeted his happiness yesterday that the two teams would meet. Zag fans? Happiness isn’t the right term. Trepidation, maybe. Worry, certainly.

Look, 48 hours from now those same fans are going to be breathing a sigh of relief or nursing a hangover. I’m just not dumb enough to bet on either.

• All the while March’s madness washes over Spokane, baseball continues its inexorable march to its season. It seems almost buried, doesn’t it?

But it’s just around the corner. And everyone is probably wondering, will the Mariners be any good?

If it helps, I called Max, who works the pay phone at the local 7-11, and put down $200 they would win the Series. Wait, that was 30 years ago. Nowadays, all you have to do is log in to some Interweb site based in Turkmenistan and bet 100 manat on Scott Servais’ team. The odds are great … that you will never see your manat again.

Gonzaga: Creighton did a great job in the first half yesterday of reaching a defensive goal, stopping Corey Kispert. Of course, the Bluejays still trailed by 10 at intermission. Such things are all part of Jim Meehan’s analysis, his story on the GU defense and his difference makers. … One of those difference makers, Andrew Nembhard, is the subject of John Blanchette’s column. … Theo Lawson offers this story on Greg McDermott’s awe of the Zag offense. … There is a recap with highlights and a photo gallery. … We watched CBS and put together our thoughts in this TV Take. … We can pass along another, not as developed, piece on Nembhard. … Elsewhere in the WCC, BYU did some good things this season.

WSU: The baseball team couldn’t get its offense going in Tempe and was swept by Arizona State. … Around the Pac-12 and college basketball, Ryan Collingwood caught up with the Tinkle family, as Oregon State took the day off prior to its Elite Eight battle with former Washington State coach Kelvin Sampson and Houston. That game tips at 4:15 tonight on CBS. The Beavers’ story is the most uplifting of the tournament. … As we mentioned above, USC had little trouble with Oregon – again – and moved into the showdown with GU. The Ducks might need an overhaul after the dominating defeat. The Trojans? They would be the talk of Los Angeles if not for … UCLA gave up a game-tying 3-pointer to Alabama at the buzzer, then dominated overtime to move on. The Bruins will face Michigan, which is playing as well as anyone right now. The game will follow Gonzaga/USC tomorrow night on TBS. … Who will win and move on to the Final Four? I’ll let others predict. … Washington better start winning, what with the success another school in the state and its Pac-12 brethren have been enjoying. … In the women’s tournament, Stanford looks as good as anyone, as it posted another rout. … Arizona walloped Texas A&M behind Aari McDonald. The Wildcats face Indiana tonight with a Final Four berth on the line. … Oregon was hit with injuries and by Louisville’s depth of talent, falling 60-42. … In football news, Arizona State’s spring football is winding down. … The same is happening at Utah. … Colorado’s is just getting underway.

Preps: Former U-Hi standout wrestler Tate Orndorff took a chance this season. It paid off. His success at Ohio State leads our weekly local briefs column.

Golf: Speaking of success, former Clarkston High star Joel Dahmen won his first PGA tournament yesterday in the Dominican Republic.

Mariners: With Opening Day looming Thursday, you may have questions. … Are there reasons to hope? Or is the future better than the present? … We also don’t know Kyle Lewis’ status.

Seahawks: Don’t forget, the draft is coming up soon. The Hawks don’t have a lot of picks. … There are still needs that can be filled through free agency.

• Someone asked me recently why I get up every morning and put this column together. Their thought: “The money, right?” Uh, no. But I didn’t have a good answer. This morning, I have one. And, appropriately, it comes in the form of a link. To a “60 Minutes” story from last night. Until later …