Chinook fishing to begin April 24 on Salmon, Snake systems

By Eric Barker The Lewiston Tribune

Idaho’s spring chinook season will start April 24 on the Little Salmon and lower Salmon rivers near Riggins and on the Snake River in Hells Canyon.

Projected returns to the Clearwater River and its tributaries are expected to be lower than what is needed to meet hatchery spawning requirements, and fishing will not be allowed.

Fisheries managers are forecasting about 75,200 spring chinook bound for areas upstream of Bonneville Dam to return at least as far as the mouth of the Columbia River.

That total includes an estimated return of 40,000 chinook to the Snake River, of which about 11,100 will be wild fish.

The Rapid River Hatchery near Riggins is expected to see a return of about 4,500 adult chinook, which would allow for a modest harvest share of about 1,200 fish. The harvest share on the Snake River is expected to be about 190 fish.

Fishing on the lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers will be allowed four days per week, Thursdays through Sundays.

The Snake River from the Dug Bar Boat Ramp to Hells Canyon Dam will be open seven days per week.

The bag limit in all three rivers will be four hatchery salmon per day with a maximum of one adult fish – those equal to or longer than 24 inches.

More information is available at idfg.idaho.gov/fish/chinook/rules.