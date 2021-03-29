Gonzaga University monitors COVID-19 cases amid 100 new positives in past month

Positive COVID-19 cases at Gonzaga University are on the rise this month, as students are more regularly frequenting larger gatherings, bars and restaurants amid the state’s loosened coronavirus restrictions, college officials said Monday.

Gonzaga recorded 100 new positive cases between Feb. 28 and March 27, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, up from 86 recorded between Jan. 31 and Feb. 27 and 68 tallied from Jan. 3-30.

Among the March numbers, 73 off-campus students and 26 on-campus students have tested positive. Only one employee has tested positive this month, according to the dashboard.

Last week alone, the university tallied 41 cases – the highest number of new COVID-19 cases recorded by Gonzaga over the last six months, according to the dashboard.

Despite the Gonzaga men’s basketball team’s run in this year’s NCAA Tournament, university officials “haven’t necessarily traced” any cases specifically tied to March Madness-related gatherings or activities, said Taylor Jordan, Gonzaga’s COVID-19 coordinator.

Gonzaga, the No. 1 team in the nation, reached the tournament’s Elite Eight on Sunday with a win over Creighton.

“As we’ve switched into Phase Three, we are seeing our students go out and visiting our local places a little more than the months prior,” Jordan said.

Washington moved into the third phase of the COVID-19 reopening plan last week, allowing 50% capacity at restaurants and other indoor spaces, outdoor gatherings of 400 people and increased fan capacity at high school and professional sporting events.

Gonzaga University President Thayne McCulloh released a video message Friday ahead of the game, in which he referenced the rise in cases among off-campus students. McCulloh said the university had 40 students isolated off campus after testing positive, while another 73 were quarantined due to a possible exposure.

“We need to ask people to double down,” he said. “Mask up, keep your distance, keep washing those hands and in particular, keep those social gatherings small. If you can do it safely and legally, take those gatherings outside, but you need to make sure we’re respecting our neighbors as we do that, so keep those gatherings small as well.”

There are 51 positive cases to date, according to Gonzaga’s COVID-19 dashboard, Jordan said the university is monitoring the caseload in conjunction with the Spokane Regional Health District.

Spring Break was removed from this year’s calendar at Gonzaga due to COVID-19 concerns, with administrators instead adding two days of no classes on March 11 and 12.