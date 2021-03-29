Idaho employment numbers continued to improve in February

Idaho’s employment numbers continue to trend upward as the Gem State reported February unemployment was down to 3.3%, a slight improvement from January.

In fact, Idaho’s 1% nonfarm employment growth leads the nation, Craig Shaul, spokesman for the Idaho Department of Labor, said in a news release.

Overall, total number of working Idahoans increased by 912 in February to 870,056, and the number of unemployed workers dropped 4.5% in February to 29,740.

The state’s labor force gained 9,752 people in February, which is up 1.1% when compared to February 2020. Total unemployment, however, remains 26% higher than February 2020 because of a large number of job losses related to the pandemic.