Idaho employment numbers continued to improve in February
UPDATED: Mon., March 29, 2021
Idaho’s employment numbers continue to trend upward as the Gem State reported February unemployment was down to 3.3%, a slight improvement from January.
In fact, Idaho’s 1% nonfarm employment growth leads the nation, Craig Shaul, spokesman for the Idaho Department of Labor, said in a news release.
Overall, total number of working Idahoans increased by 912 in February to 870,056, and the number of unemployed workers dropped 4.5% in February to 29,740.
The state’s labor force gained 9,752 people in February, which is up 1.1% when compared to February 2020. Total unemployment, however, remains 26% higher than February 2020 because of a large number of job losses related to the pandemic.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.