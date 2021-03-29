Menu
Mon., March 29, 2021
Basketball
College men: NCAA Tournament: (1) Gonzaga vs. (6) USC in Indianapolis, 4:15 p.m.
Golf
College men: Gonzaga, Idaho at Redhawk Invitational in University Place, Wash., all day
Soccer
High school girls: Rogers at Pullman, 3 p.m.; Othello at North Central, 3:30 p.m.; Shadle Park at East Valley, West Valley at Clarkston, both 4 p.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.