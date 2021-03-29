The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 49° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

Menu

Basketball

College men: NCAA Tournament: (1) Gonzaga vs. (6) USC in Indianapolis, 4:15 p.m.

Golf

College men: Gonzaga, Idaho at Redhawk Invitational in University Place, Wash., all day

Soccer

High school girls: Rogers at Pullman, 3 p.m.; Othello at North Central, 3:30 p.m.; Shadle Park at East Valley, West Valley at Clarkston, both 4 p.m.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.