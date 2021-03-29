The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
On the Air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

4 p.m.: Texas at Texas A&M ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Spring Training: Milwaukee at Texas MLB

6 p.m.: Spring Training: L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, college men

4:15 p.m.: (6) USC vs. (1) Gonzaga TBS

6:45 p.m.: (11) UCLA vs. (1) Michigan TBS

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: (6) Texas vs. (1) South Carolina ESPN

6 p.m.: (2) Louisville vs. (1) Stanford ESPN

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Denver NBA

Beach volleyball, college women

11 a.m.: UCLA vs. Oregon Pac-12

1 p.m.: Arizona St. vs. Stanford Pac-12

2 p.m.: Utah at Arizona Pac-12

4 p.m.: UCLA vs. USC Pac-12

5 p.m.: Arizona St. at Arizona Pac-12

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Carolina at Chicago NBC Sports

Soccer, men

6 p.m.: Olympic Qualifying: Honduras vs. Mexico FS1

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

4:15 p.m.: (6) USC vs. (1) Gonzaga 700 AM and 1510-AM

6:50 p.m.: (11) UCLA vs. (1) Michigan 700 AM

Events subject to change

