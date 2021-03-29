On the Air
Mon., March 29, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
4 p.m.: Texas at Texas A&M ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Spring Training: Milwaukee at Texas MLB
6 p.m.: Spring Training: L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, college men
4:15 p.m.: (6) USC vs. (1) Gonzaga TBS
6:45 p.m.: (11) UCLA vs. (1) Michigan TBS
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: (6) Texas vs. (1) South Carolina ESPN
6 p.m.: (2) Louisville vs. (1) Stanford ESPN
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Denver NBA
Beach volleyball, college women
11 a.m.: UCLA vs. Oregon Pac-12
1 p.m.: Arizona St. vs. Stanford Pac-12
2 p.m.: Utah at Arizona Pac-12
4 p.m.: UCLA vs. USC Pac-12
5 p.m.: Arizona St. at Arizona Pac-12
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Carolina at Chicago NBC Sports
Soccer, men
6 p.m.: Olympic Qualifying: Honduras vs. Mexico FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
4:15 p.m.: (6) USC vs. (1) Gonzaga 700 AM and 1510-AM
6:50 p.m.: (11) UCLA vs. (1) Michigan 700 AM
Events subject to change
