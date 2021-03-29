Pocatello police: Man’s nose bitten off during bar fight

Associated Press

POCATELLO, Idaho — Police in eastern Idaho say a man had his nose bitten off during a bar fight early Sunday morning.

The Pocatello Police Department responded to the fight at the Odyssey Bar after 1 a.m., the Idaho State Journal reported.

The fight happened after two Pocatello men got into an argument at a birthday party celebration inside the bar, police said. the argument moved outside the building, where it reportedly turned physical.

Police said one man was pinned on the ground and being punched in the face when he grabbed the puncher’s head and bit off his nose. Someone at the bar retrieved the nose and put it on ice so it could be reattached, police said.

The man with the nose injury was taken to a nearby hospital. The other man didn’t require hospitalization, police said.

Police didn’t release the names of the men involved in the fight, but said both were cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Hospital workers told police on Sunday that the severed nose could be reattached, but an update on the man’s condition was not available.